How to Get Away With Murder's Aja Naomi King Announces the Birth of Her First Baby

Aja Naomi King is a first-time mom, and the actress is embracing everything that comes with it!
The 36-year-old How to Get Away With Murder alum took to Instagram on Sunday, June 6 to announce she had given birth to her first child. The post, which featured pics of her post-childbirth photo shoot, did not include further details about the baby, including the sex, name or exact date that the little one arrived.
"No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture," she wrote about the photos that showed off her bare stomach. "This is the After. After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body!"
Aja continued in the caption, "So in celebration of myself and my body for 'Doing the Damn Thing', I wanted to share this photo. No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)...Just Me...a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!" She included a heart emoji.
Among those sending support in the comments was Eva Longoria, who wrote, "Agree! Grateful to our bodies!!!!!" In addition, Gemma Chan posted, "Congrats and love to you all," adding three heart emojis.
E! News has reached out to Aja's team for further details about the birth.
Back on March 11, the performer, known for roles in such films as Sylvie's Love and The Upside, announced she was expecting a child after experiencing two miscarriages.
She wrote at that time, "I really can't begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family. With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak."
Aja continued by sharing, "I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it."
In an interview with People published on June 2, the star said she hadn't yet given birth but was looking forward to it, calling it the "most important project of my life." She added, "I'm so grateful that I was able to get pregnant and sustain this pregnancy, and I'm hoping for a safe and happy birth."