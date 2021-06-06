How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Honored Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth With Their Baby Girl's Name

It's officially a party of four!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their baby girl, a spokesperson for the couple shared on Sunday, June 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already proud parents to Archie Harrison, who turned 2 years old in May.
"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a statement read. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz."
What's more? The unique name Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose for their little one is riddled with meaning. According to the pair's rep, their newborn daughter's moniker is an homage to both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.
"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the statement explained. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."
According to Parents.com, the name Lilibet means "blend of Lily: (the flower: innocence: purity: beauty) and Elizabeth: (My God is bountiful: God of plenty.)"
Prince Harry and Meghan aren't the only ones to honor both the queen and the late Princess Diana. Prince William and Kate Middleton also gave their daughter a special moniker: Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
And, as royal fans might recall, Prince Harry and Meghan gave their son a truly unique name. At the time, historian Marlene Koenig told E! News, "This is a most unusual choice [of name], but I am not surprised because I have said that they would go out of the box. There are no Archies or Archibald's in the family."
She added, "I have said a few times that the parents of non-royals seem to have more leeway, more freedom."
However, Princess Diana's ancestor was named Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland.
But names aside, the pair seems to be over the moon in love with their baby girl.
On their Archewell Foundation page, they gushed over their bundle of joy, sharing, "On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."
