Meghan Markle Gives Birth: Find Out the Name of Her and Prince Harry's Baby Girl

Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newest bundle of joy has arrived!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a baby girl, a baby sister for their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison, a spokesperson for the couple announced on Sunday, June 6. Her name pays tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the statement said. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz."

The statement continued, "Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

Meghan and Harry also said in a personal message posted on their Archewell charity website, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."