Rachel Brosnahan Honors Late Aunt Kate Spade on 3rd Anniversary of Her Death

Three years after the death of Kate Spade, her niece, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, shared a touching tribute on Instagram.
Rachel took to the social media platform to post a candid photo of her aunt, along with the caption, "Missing Katy B today and every day."
Followers shared their condolences in the comments section. One wrote, "Sending love and thinking about the ways in which you keep her light so bright." Another added, "Love you, friend. And her spirit lives on in each of you that she loved so much." A third shared, "I think about her every single day. But she is always with you."
Kate died by suicide in her New York City apartment in 2018. She and Rachel were close: When Rachel won the Golden Globe for her The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel role in January 2018, Kate told Page Six, "I am beside myself! My daughter and I jumped up and down when she won. She deserves this recognition as she's put her heart and soul into the role. We are insanely proud."
After her aunt's passing, Rachel became the face of her fashion brand Frances Valentine. The House of Cards alum explained in an interview with Today, "I think when you lose someone you love very, very much, you spend a lot of time trying to think about how to keep their spirit alive, how they can live on for you, and that's through memories, but also, in Katy's case, there is so much of her, and this was an opportunity for us to celebrate her life and her legacy and how much she meant not only to us, but to so many other people and the impact that she's had on the fashion industry. It was a really special experience, and the collection is just beautiful."
Shortly after Kate's death in 2018, Rachel penned an emotional post about her aunt alongside a joyous video of Kate dancing on Instagram.
"She had a light that words can't capture but touched everyone she came into contact with," Rachel wrote at the time. "She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today."