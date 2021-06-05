Breonna Taylor's Mother Remembers Late Daughter on Her 28th Birthday

Watch : Oprah Winfrey Honors Breonna Taylor With Historic Magazine Cover

The mother of Breonna Taylor celebrated her late daughter on what would have been her 28th birthday.

Breonna, an EMT living in Louisville, Ky., was killed in her apartment during a fatal shooting by police on March 13, 2020 after they entered her home in the middle of the night. She was 26. Her death led to a rallying cry for justice, and spearheaded global protests against police brutality.

But to her mother Tamika Palmer, Breonna was just her daughter, whose life was cut short. In a June 5 Instagram post, Tamika shared an illustration of Breonna, along with an emotional caption.

"Everybody saying Happy 20Gr8 & that's cool but ain't nothing happy about you not being where you supposed to be at 20Gr8, I was robbed, your sister was robbed, your friends was robbed, your family was robbed," Tamika began. "But with all that being said the world is showing out for you Breonna I know I wouldn't want it any other way and you don't deserve anything less but what I will say is I'm sorry, I'm sorry the world you loved and the city you adored traded your life as if you didn't matter, but as I said before I'm grateful I raised a Queen to show the world and the city different I couldn't of asked for anything different but you left a legacy with me, your sister , friends & family and we are eternally grateful to you."