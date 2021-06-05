Kobe BryantCeleb CouplesKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Karlie Kloss Shares Unfiltered Reality of "Mama's First Night Out" Since Welcoming Son Levi

Three months after giving birth to her first child, Karlie Kloss enjoyed a night out in New York City. The one motherhood item she couldn't leave home without? Scroll on to find out!

Karlie Kloss is keeping it real. 

On Thursday, June 3, the supermodel and entrepreneur enjoyed what she described as a "whimsical evening" at the New York Botanical Garden's Spring Gala. Effortlessly chic pantsuit? Check. Layers of diamond necklaces? Only the best for Karlie. A breast pump? Not on our Bingo chart, but nevertheless a practical accessory for a new mom

Tucked behind a carousel of glam Instagram photos was a candid shot of the 28-year-old pumping breastmilk in the backseat of a car. (Keep scrolling to see the unfiltered moment!)

"mama's first night out," Karlie aptly captioned a closer look at her glam, perfected by celeb-loved gurus Hung Vanngo, Renato Campora and Steven La Fuente

It's been just over three months since the catwalk queen and husband Joshua Kushner became first-time parents to a baby boy. Karlie finally revealed her newborn son's name in April, writing on Instagram, "Levi Joseph 3.11.21."

While she's yet to reveal much about her motherhood experience, Karlie does have confidant in fellow mama Ashley Graham. In a May conversation with E! News, the model said that she had recently FaceTimed with Karlie to set up a playdate for Levi and Ashley's son Isaac

Karlie Kloss/Instagram

"I'm so excited because we're both back on the east coast now," Ashley remarked, also noting how lucky she is to have friends like Karlie "around that you know you can call on a whim, whenever you've got a question about baby world or pregnancy world."

Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Karlie marked her first Mother's Day with a heartwarming tribute to her own mom, Tracy Kloss

"happy mother's day to my best friend and my greatest teacher @tlkloss," she captioned a video of Tracy feeding Levi. "I have always had infinite love and admiration for you, but I've never been so grateful for you as I am this mother's day. we love you."

