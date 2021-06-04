Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Teases Explosive Confrontation With Gary King

Batten down the hatches because drama is a brewing on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, season two star Alli Dore teased her upcoming confrontation with former fling Gary King on the Bravo hit. As fans of the show well know, the preview for the June 7 episode showed the stewardess exploding at the first mate for flirting with a topless Sydney Zaruba. Why? Well, because Alli had called things off with Gary out of respect for Sydney's feelings, only to have her own feelings disrespected.
"The episode where I snap is not my finest moment," she told E! News. "And I feel really disappointed in that. It was just an emotional experience. From the very start, it was this push and pull, this game-playing, these mind games, and I guess I fell for it. I sort of believed that things were different to what they actually turned out to be."
On how she was feeling leading into the fight, Alli said she "felt a little foolish," which caused her to get emotional. Understandably, the teaser of this fight was "definitely hard to watch" for the Australian yachtie.
Still, after all the drama, Alli believes that she and Gary had real feelings for one another. "I genuinely really liked him, and I know he genuinely really liked me," she shared. "In the 'breakup,' I say in quotations, that you see that."
Regarding her decision to halt their fling, Alli defended that was "a fair negotiation," especially since she had just learned about Gary and Sydney's previous one-night stand. "But he was quite gutted," she added. "And it definitely showed that his feelings were true."
Nonetheless, Alli said she was "absolutely surprised" by Gary's post-split behavior. "I didn't think that I deserved that type of disrespect, especially when I'm in a situation where I'm trying to respect someone else," she sounded off. "And then, on top of it, you're gonna use her to get back at me out of spite. The whole thing was quite shocking to me."
Clearly, Alli and Gary did not come back from this situation as the stewardess is now happily dating someone else. On her relationship with boyfriend Benny Thompson, Alli said she's "never been loved like this."
Per the Bravo personality, after being friends for years, the twosome decided to give it a go romantically—and now they're moving in together. "Fundamentally, we are just such a perfect fit for each other," she revealed. "So, I'm really excited for our future together. We're very serious. We're just about to move in together."
We love to hear it!
For more of Alli, be sure to catch Below Deck Sailing Yacht when it airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Don't forget, you can catch up on your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)