See the Adorable Illustration of Prince Harry and Archie Harrison Featured in Meghan Markle's Book

Meghan Markle's debut children's book is quite the work of art.
The Duchess of Sussex will release her first book The Bench on June 8. The story—presumably a favorite for 2-year-old Archie Harrison's bedtime— is a celebration of fatherhood, from a mother's perspective. Naturally, it was inspired by her husband, Prince Harry. In a May press release, the Suits alum said of the book, "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."
While it's unclear if this is the poem Meghan wrote that inspired the full book, an excerpt reads, "This is your bench / Where you'll witness great joy. / From here you will rest / See the growth of our boy."
It's more than just the words that are a lovely tribute to Harry and Archie. Thanks to an Instagram Story from Meghan's friend, the photographer Gray Malin, we also know that there is an adorable drawing, from illustrator Christian Robinson, of her husband and son in the book.
The picture shows Harry (red beard and all) holding Archie's hand. Meghan's note to Gray just above the sketch read, "Dear Gray, from one parent to another — all my love from my family to yours..."
Of the imagery in the book, Meghan said, "Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."
The Bench is just one way that Meghan is striking out on her own, ever since she and Harry stepped back from their duties as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.
In addition to the book, Meghan is flexing her creative muscles by providing narration to the Disney+ documentary Elephant. She also signed a Netflix deal with her and Harry's company Archewell Productions.
#TheBench is coming @GrayMalin received a personal copy from #DuchessMeghanofSussex ?????? pic.twitter.com/8OZWIb5TzP— Henry_Rachel_ArchieParents???? (@jozzzaphen) June 4, 2021
And, of course, Meghan is a mom—to a family that is now expanding. She is expecting her next child with Harry later this summer.
Perhaps a sequel to The Bench awaits!