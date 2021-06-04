Russian Tennis Player Yana Sizikova Arrested at French Open for Alleged Match-Fixing

Watch : Female Athletes Who Dominated 2018

Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open as part of an investigation into match-fixing at last year's annual event, authorities say.

The 26-year-old doubles specialist was detained on Thursday, June 3, in Paris. A French Tennis Federation source confirmed her arrest to E! News but declined to provide more details, citing an ongoing judicial investigation. Sizikova, who is ranked 101st in doubles, has not commented, maintains her innocence.

"Yana Sizikova is shaken and denies accusations of crimes she has never committed," her lawyer, Frederic Belot, was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency TASS, according to Reuters. "The accusations hurt her reputation."

Sizikova was taken into custody as she came out of a post-match massage session, according to French newspaper Le Parisien, which first reported the arrest. The French prosecutor's office confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday, June 4, that a "women's international player" was arrested on Thursday on charges of "sports bribery and organized fraud for acts likely to have been committed in September 2020." Prosecutors did not identify her by name.