Months After Tom Cruise's Tirade, Mission: Impossible 7 Production Is Halted Once Again

Filming of Mission: Impossible 7 in the U.K. has been suspended following positive coronavirus test results on set.
"We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing," a Paramount Pictures spokesperson told E! News on June 3. "We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."
At this time, it is unclear who or how many people involved in production tested positive for COVID-19.
Back in December, the movie's star, Tom Cruise, was caught on audio tape yelling at members of the crew for reportedly violating on-set social distancing guidelines.
"We are the gold standard," he said in a recording shared by The Sun that was later authenticated by two sources close to the film to The New York Times. "They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing. I'm on the phone with every f--king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf—kers. I don't ever want to see it again! Ever! And if you don't do it, you're fired."
The actor later spoke out about the rant in a May interview with Empire. According to the Los Angeles Times, Cruise told the magazine he didn't shout in front of the "entire crew," noting he asked some members of the team to leave while he reprimanded "select people" for their actions.
"I said what I said," he noted, per the newspaper. "There was a lot at stake at that point."
This isn't the first time the shooting of Mission: Impossible 7 has been halted. Filming of the movie in Italy was also temporarily shut down in February 2020 due to the pandemic but continued later that year. According to Variety, production was delayed again in October, resuming a week later, and returned to the U.K. in December.
"All those emotions were going through my mind," he told Empire about trying to make the movie safely. "I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we'd started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you."