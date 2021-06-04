Ellie Goulding Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Baby Arthur

Ellie Goulding is sharing some of the magic behind her biggest job yet.
The "Lights" singer recently posted a sweet compilation video of herself during different stages of her pregnancy, which ended with a small glimpse of her newborn baby Arthur. She captioned the June 3 Instagram post, "Dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year, think it might be the greatest yet-shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs."
The video ends with a tiny glimpse of her now one-month-old son, who she shares with husband Caspar Jopling, and it was also her other half that the singer tagged as the creator of the magical clip.
Caspar was also the one that first shared the happy news on his May 2 Instagram Story that the couple had welcomed their first child.
"Mum and baby both healthy and happy :)," he captioned a photo of a floral arrangement. "Extremely grateful."
The "Love Me Like You Do" singer first announced her pregnancy in a February interview with Vogue, in which she revealed she was 30 weeks along.
"It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan," she shared with the magazine. "The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality."
"Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human," she continued. "I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it."
And just a few weeks after the couple welcomed their first child, Ellie also shared a series of photos to Instagram in May, which featured the singer both before and after her pregnancy—proving how much she truly did enjoy her experience.
"My brilliant husband just got some of his rolls of film developed from our past year together where I dealt with the strange loneliness of being ‘locked down' by reminding myself I was growing a new life, and how grateful I was for that," she wrote in the Instagram post. "If I wasn't in the studio pretending I was bloated, I was out walking in Caspar's coat and hat, thinking how much I couldn't wait to show all this beauty to my little one."
And now for Ellie, that moment has finally arrived.