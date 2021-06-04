Miranda Cosgrove Shares Her Thoughts on Jennette McCurdy's Decision Not to Join iCarly Revival

If you're at all worried about any bad blood between Jennette McCurdy and the rest of the iCarly cast, it sounds like you really shouldn't be.

The Nickelodeon series is being revived on Paramount+, and while stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are all returning, McCurdy has firmly said that she is not. She has retired from acting, and has even spoken about being embarrassed by her role on the beloved series.

While the show's first trailer barely even showed McCurdy in clips from the original series, it's not as if she's being completely erased. She was also very much approached to join the revival, even by her former castmates. Cosgrove tells E! News that while she's sad that McCurdy isn't a part of the show, she totally respects her decision to say no.

"We all called her separately and we really wanted her to be a part of it, but at the same time I'm happy for her because I know that she's her life taken her in a different direction and that she's really enjoying what she's doing right now," she says. "So I think we all kind of did what we were probably meant to do."