Watch Patrick Renna Recreate This Iconic Sandlot Moment With His Young Son

The real Ham Porter has another adorable Smalls in his life.

Patrick Renna, who portrayed the wisecracking backyard baseball player in the 1993 movie The Sandlot, took to Instagram on June 2 to share a video of himself and his young son, Flynn, who he nicknamed "Smalls" just like Tom Guiry's character in the film.

"So Smalls, a.k.a my 4-year-old son Flynn, got his first black eye playing baseball, and I knew exactly what to do," he explained to the camera, before slapping a raw steak on his laughing son's eye. "If you know, you know."

As fans of The Sandlot will recall, steak is the ice pack of choice for Smalls' parents after he gets hit with a baseball.

Fans of the movie were thrilled to see Patrick, who also appeared in shows like GLOW and Boston Legal, honoring his coming-of-age movie roots. "You're killing me smalls," one joked, referencing Patrick's iconic line. Another added, "This totally made my day!!!" A third wrote, "The NOSTALGIA! Thank you for this! Literally made my day."