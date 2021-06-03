FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

This Prince Harry Doppelgänger Will Make You Do a Double Take

Prince Harry? Nope, but this man on TikTok looks pretty similar to the Duke of Sussex. See for yourself here.

Prince Harry, is that you?

Fans had to do a double take after seeing this viral video shared by TikTok user Elizabeth Ganus, a.k.a. @heavenstoberts, on June 2. In the clip, Ganus' child could be seen gazing at a magazine with the Duke of Sussex on the front. But when asked to identify the cover star, the little one didn't name Harry and instead replied, "Daddy!" 

After getting one look at the youngster's father, followers could see why. Just like Harry, the proud papa has red hair and a beard. The video accumulated more than 2.2 million views, and some viewers couldn't get over the uncanny resemblance.

"I really thought that was Harry for a few seconds," one commenter wrote. Added another, "He looks like his twin. 

Even Ganus had a good laugh, writing, "When your dad is *so hot* right now." Quoting Lorde, the rising social media celeb added, "And we'll never be royals…"

Like his doppelgänger, the duke is also a dad. Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back as working members of the royal family last year, welcomed son Archie Harrison in 2019 and are expecting a baby girl this summer.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock: TikTok
Prince Harry

Fans couldn't get over how much the duke and this dad look alike! Even the doppelgänger's own child was confused after seeing Prince Harry's photo on the cover of a magazine.

Warner Bros. Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press, TikTok
Daniel Radcliffe

You're a wizard, Harry...er, Felix. Fans couldn't believe how much French recording artist Felix Lalo looked like the Harry Potter actor, with one follower writing, "You are his clone. I thought you were him. Wow."

 

tiktok, Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Ed Sheeran

Not only does this doppelgänger resemble the singer, but he's also performed as him. He even has a website in which he's dubbed "Ed Sheeran's Double." However, the social media star's real name is Nic and he lives in Germany. 

Twitter/BACKGRID
Harry Styles

After a TikTok user captured a clip of a local Starbucks barista named Sean, the Internet went wild, pointing out his uncanny resemblance to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. One customer even asked, "Are you Harry Styles? We're literally listening to your song right now."

Instagram
Ariana Grande

Wow! TikTok user Paige Niemann is rising to fame with her impression of Ariana Grande. In fact, the social media star has more than 10.3 million followers and frequently rocks looks inspired by the singer in videos. And Grande has seen the posts When the singer watched a video of Paige's impersonation, she took to social media to react, tweeting, "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying emoji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

Swole sisters? Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay is without a doubt the pop star's secret twin.

"I was like, ‘No, I'm not J. Lo, I'm J from Houston,'" Garry told KHOU in terms of the viral reaction to their similarities. "It never really crossed my mind to where the whole world says I look like J. Lo."

 

Instagram
Gigi Hadid

Dutch model Iza Ijzerman is described as the catwalk queen's "curvy" twin. There's no denying both beauties share similar features, including their their perfectly plump pouts, light blue eyes and button noses. 

"The first time someone mentioned it was on Instagram," IJzerman told Refinery29 in 2017. "When I signed with MiLK, they posted a picture with the caption ‘The new curvy Gigi Hadid,' so that's the moment I realized it might be true!"

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For FENTY; Instagram
Rihanna

Even the singer was shocked by the similarities between her and this little girl, writing on Instagram, "Almost drop my phone. how?" And she wasn't the only one. "Looks like your mini me," one follower wrote. Added another fan, "Really she looks a lot like you."

Instagram
Ariana Grande (Again!)

Instagram sensation Jacky Vasquez told E! News of the constant comparisons to the "Side to Side" songstress, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She's so beautiful, so it kinda boosts my self-esteem when people tell me that. I honestly don't know she feels about the comparisons but to me, it's a huge compliment!"

Twitter/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson

After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd at age 22, it went viral and caught the attention of her modern-day doppelganger Scarlett Johansson. The duo ultimately attended the Rough Night premiere together, and in the actress' words, got "kind of trashed!" 

"Oh my gosh, I have a doppelganger," ScarJo said on The Late Show in 2017. "This grandson posted it on Reddit and I don't have any social media presence. This came to me purely because people were like, 'Oh my God, you have a doppelganger and it's crazy. So I looked at this link online."

Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud could definitely pass for a 20-something-year-old Leo. His followers think so, too! "You look like young @leonardodicaprio," one wrote. Added another fan, "@leonardodicaprio You should know your double."

_aprilgloria; Getty Images
Taylor Swift

When she's not in costume, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria bears an uncanny resemblance to the internationally famous pop star. Even fans couldn't get over how similar they looked as the photos went viral.

Getty Images; Courtesy Zoe Walton
Ed Sheeran (Again!)

A 2-year-old toddler named Isla went viral for her uncanny resemblance to the "Shape of You" songwriter. Ed himself responded, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."

20th Television
Steve Harvey

The Family Feud host came face-to-face with his "better looking" twin named Olden. As the full-time pastor put it, "Every single day of my life, people will come up to me and call me Steve Harvey."

Instagram, Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

The A-list movie star has a possible film stand-in thanks to Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015. 

"I am extremely flattered to be compared to the amazing Angelina Jolie!" Marr wrote in part of a 2015 Facebook post. "Thank you to those of you who took the time to comment on these articles/Instagram/blogs etc some of the comments are so lovely and it is very admirable and quite refreshing actually to see girls (and guys) saying kind things even though they don't know me, so thank you so much!!"

