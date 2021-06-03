Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Shares a Hilarious First Photo of Daughter

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

There's no smooth sailing in motherhood.

On Thursday, June 3, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares took to Instagram to share the first photo of her baby girl. And it's safe to say that this update is the most realistic and relatable baby portrait we've ever seen. In the new image shared with her almost 55,000 followers, Dani's little one is seen crying next to a "1 week old today" sign.

"Let me introduce you to baby Soares," the Bravo personality wrote. "This pic is a perfect representation of what the first week has been for both of us."

We weren't the only ones to appreciate the adorably real moment as Dani's Below Deck peers left gush-worthy comments. Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher commented, "Omg. I can't wait to meet her xx." Deckhand Sydney Zaruba said, "She's perfect. I want the cuddles!!!!"

Even Izzy Wouters, who was the Below Deck season eight lead deckhand, penned, "Aww little snuggle bear. Still can't get over her little reflexive smiles. SO CUTE. You're doing sooo well!"