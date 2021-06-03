Tony Gonzalez's Father's Day Gift Guide Will Help You Score Major Points with Dad

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Father's Day will be here before you know it, so now is the time to start thinking about the perfect gift for the father figure in your life. Luckily, Tony Gonzalez is here to help you get your gifting done today!

From stylish fits and wellness must-haves to headphones and skincare, the actor has some great ideas when it comes to giving dad a gift he will appreciate and actually use. But as Tony puts it, "You can never go wrong with a homemade gift. I absolutely love the homemade cards my kids give to me and I make sure to keep them all."