American Horror Story: Double Feature Finally Has a Premiere Date

On Thursday, June 3, FX confirmed the premiere date for season 10 of American Horror Story. And we’ve got details on when you can expect the spinoff.

By Alyssa Ray 03 Jun, 2021 8:03 PMTags
TVMacaulay CulkinSarah PaulsonAmerican Horror StoryRyan MurphyCelebritiesEvan PetersEntertainment
Watch: Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Prepare for some scares this summer.

On Thursday, June 3, FX confirmed the premiere date for season 10 of American Horror Story. The upcoming season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series, titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, will premiere Wednesday, August 25 on FX.

"More horror than you can handle," the network teased on Twitter. "@ahsfx: double feature premieres august 25 on FX & next day on #FXonHulu."

This is certainly good news for fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the latest installment since the cast list was announced in February 2020. We've had to be particularly patient since production on the new season was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Thankfully, by the end of 2020, filming was well underway and the season's stars—including Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and more—were ready.

And FX has more than made up for the delay as, prior to season 10's debut, a spinoff series will be available to stream on FX on Hulu. Alongside a new title card, the network shared on Twitter, "these are not your typical bedtime stories. American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu."

photos
American Horror Story's Shocking Casting Moves

FX has been gearing up for quite the spooky summer as, back in May, the network's chairman John Landgraf confirmed that the shows would arrive with the warmer temperatures. "Coming in July, exclusively for FX on Hulu is American Horror Stories, a spinoff of our long-running, award-winning hit series American Horror Story," Landgraf said at the time. "American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode."

We can't tell if our goosebumps are from fear or excitement! So, for everything we know about American Horror Story: Double Feature, scroll through the images below.

FX
The Premiere Date

On Thursday, June 3, FX confirmed that season 10 of American Horror Story will debut on August 25. As for the spinoff series, American Horror Stories? That series will be premiering on July 15 on FX on Hulu.

Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kaia Gerber's Debut

On March 23, 2021, Murphy announced that 19-year-old supermodel Kaia Gerber is joining the cast of American Horror Story season 10. There is no further info on her character or the extent of her role, but Murphy said he was excited to welcome her to the family.

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
American Horror Story: Double Feature

On March 19, 2021, Ryan Murphy revealed the title for the long-awaited 10th season of American Horror Story. It's called Double Feature, and it has a tagline: "Two horrifying stories, one season. One by the sea, one by the sand."

In a response to a fan on Instagram, Murphy explained a little further. "It means TWO SEASONS for the fans airing in one calendar year!" he said. "So double the viewing pleasure. One set by the sea (this cast already announced). A second by the sand (that cast announcement coming)." 

Leslie Grossman later weighed in on Twitter, explaining, "You guys. It's one season, two stories. Like a two-fer. Like 2 mini seasons. It's gonna be great." 

That means we're still waiting for a whole cast announcement! The location of Murphy's post was also set to Provincetown, Massachusetts, so it seems like we're headed to New England.

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
"Night Moves"

On March 11, 2021, Murphy shared this image with the caption "Night Moves." Spooky! 

Shutterstock; Getty Images
The Cast (Part 1)

One of the first things we knew about season 10 was its cast, which included a bunch of beloved returning players. On Feb. 26, 2020, Ryan Murphy announced that Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Denis O'Hare would all star, along with Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Frances Conroy was added later on, replacing Kathy Bates, who had to drop out due to health issues. Kaia Gerber and Spencer Novich will also be part of the cast. 

Of all the names initially announced, Macaulay Culkin was the one that turned the most heads. Now, it t urns out this is just the first cast. A whole other cast is still coming! 

FX
The Return of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters

Paulson and Peters both took a their first AHS breaks for season nine, but will return for season 10. 

When asked if she'd be a series regular, Paulson said, "I should hope so!" Needless to say, she'll be one of the leads once again. 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
Macaulay Culkin's "Crazy Erotic Sex"

In a May 2020 interview with E! News, Murphy explained how he got Culkin to sign on to play a "very, very great insane part." 

"I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK," Murphy said. "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

Unfortunately, Bates had to drop out, so the crazy, erotic sex will now be with Frances Conroy, though he appears to also be close to Grossman. The first set pic featured Grossman and Culkin decked out in furs on a beach. 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
Meet Spencer Novich

In November 2020, Murphy shared a video to his Instagram of the audition that got artist and Cirque du Soleil performer Spencer Novich a gig in season 10. It is straight up terrifying, and it's almost shocking that this is Novich's first appearance in the series. 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
The First Key Art

On March 10, 2020, Murphy shared this image with the caption, "Things are beginning to wash up on shore..." 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
A Clue

Murphy shared this picture of a beach on May 27, 2020. All he wrote was, "American Horror Story. Clue." 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
Another Clue

On August 28, Murphy announced that production was aiming for an October start date with this picture of some scary teeth. "And yes this is a clue," he wrote. That October start date did not end up happening. 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
Sharper Teeth

In November, Murphy shared this key art with no caption. The teeth are sharper and more in focus, and someone appears to be getting a tongue tattoo. Sharp teeth, tongue tattoos and windy beaches aren't making a whole lot of sense yet, but we can't say we're not intrigued. 

