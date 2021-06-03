American Horror Story: Double Feature Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Prepare for some scares this summer.

On Thursday, June 3, FX confirmed the premiere date for season 10 of American Horror Story. The upcoming season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series, titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, will premiere Wednesday, August 25 on FX.

"More horror than you can handle," the network teased on Twitter. "@ahsfx: double feature premieres august 25 on FX & next day on #FXonHulu."

This is certainly good news for fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the latest installment since the cast list was announced in February 2020. We've had to be particularly patient since production on the new season was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, by the end of 2020, filming was well underway and the season's stars—including Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and more—were ready.

And FX has more than made up for the delay as, prior to season 10's debut, a spinoff series will be available to stream on FX on Hulu. Alongside a new title card, the network shared on Twitter, "these are not your typical bedtime stories. American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu."