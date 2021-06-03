Are You Ready for Outdoor Entertaining? Shop These Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
For most of us, we can finally dine alfresco without a winter jacket or long layers. And now that more and more people are getting vaccinated, it's time to start planning those summer BBQs you had to reschedule last year. But before you invite the whole neighborhood over, you're going to need a few things to ensure the perfect outdoor experience for your guests.
From margarita machines and additional seating to serving platters and games, we've rounded up everything you need to be the hostess with the mostess all summer long.
Scroll below to check out our 16 outdoor must-haves!
Aura Raffia Placemats- Set of 4
Liven up your tablescape with these colorful placemats! Not only will they make any drab table look Pinterest-worthy, but they will protect your table from messes.
Puebla Outdoor Entertaining Collection
Made from shatter-proof, dishwasher-safe melamine, this gorgeous serving set is a must for hosting a sophisticated summer soirée.
Brightown Outdoor String Lights
With 25 hanging sockets, a 6-inch lead with male plug, 12-inch spacing between bulbs, these string lights will help you light up your outdoor area in style without having to pay a ton. Plus, these lights are made with weatherproof technology and they can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, wind and damp climate. And you can choose from different string lengths depending on your space.
Cuisinart 20-Piece Deluxe Grill Set
You're probably going to need some new tools to help grill those burgers and hot dogs for your hungry guests. This 20-piece set by Cuisinart has everything you need to become a grill master from grill tongs to a digital temperature fork to corn holders and more.
Portable Beer Table by WoodlandSteelworks
Whether you're hanging with friends in your backyard, at the beach or at a park, this portable beer table is a must! Just stick it in the dirt, sand or grass and let it hold your precious beverages, phone and snacks. And you can customize it with your family name!
Palmetto Indoor/Outdoor All-Weather Wicker Stacking Dining Armchair
If you're in need of extra seating, pick up a few of these comfortable and stylish armchairs that easily stack when you're not using them.
10-Piece Bean Bag Toss Set
While the burgers are on the grill, pass the time by playing cornhole with your guests. We love the chic design on this set, too!
Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker
With an ice reservoir that holds enough ice for 3 pitchers, your outdoor party will be lit thanks to this frozen concoction maker. Margaritas anyone?
DuraClear® Tritan Margarita Glasses, Multicolored- Set of 6
You can't serve your margaritas without having the proper glassware. These colorful glasses will make your drink selfies look even cuter on the 'Gram.
Lauon Food Cover Mesh Food Tent- Set of 6
Protect the food you spent all day cooking with these mesh food tents. Now those pesky flies won't be able to touch that potato salad!
Foldable Wood Table & Stools by DecorHomeTR
Made from 1st class Hornbeam trees of the Black Sea, this portable wood table and set of four stools is the perfect way to accommodate more guests. Once you're done entertaining, just fold up the stools which fit in the folded table. The folded set can fit in the trunk of your car, so you can take your alfresco dining nights on the go.
Off!® Triple Wick 23 Oz. Citronella Bucket Candle
Gone are the days where you have to sacrifice time outside for mosquito bites thanks to these citronella candles. They offer hours of protective burn time and will help add ambience to your dining area.
Mcneese Steel Outdoor Fire Pit
S'mores anyone? This fire pit is definitely the missing piece to your outdoor set-up and will prompt many more nights spent outside with friends. We how the design on this fire pit will go with almost any backyard's aesthetic.
3D S'mores Station Box by TJsCustomFurniture
In addition to picking up a fire pit, make sure to get your s'mores station prepped for your guests. This adorable box provides guests easy access to everything they need to make the perfect, ooey gooey s'more.
Outdoor Movie Screen
There's nothing better than a movie night outside with friends and family! No need to go to the movies theaters when you can watch your favorite films, TV shows and sports games on this screen from the comfort of your backyard.
GPX Mini Projector with Bluetooth
Now that you have a durable movie screen, you're going to need a projector to display your favorite films. It has a built-in speaker, but you can also connect other Bluetooth speakers to replicate the movie theater experience.
