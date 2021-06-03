Get Ready for Making It Season 3 With a First Look at the Cast and More

Prepare yourselves for another summer of pure joy, thanks to NBC's Making It.

The delightful reality competition show is returning for a third go at finding the next Master Maker, led by hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, and it'll be here sooner than you might think, returning on June 24 at 8 p.m.

Poehler and Offerman will be joined by returning judges Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert Simon Doonan and creative visionary, author and wood shop master Jimmy DiResta. Once again, a group of talented DIYers will come together to make some really cool things, all in the hopes of winning the $100,000 grand prize.

You can pretty much count on this show to bring a smile to your face, and you can also count on Amy and Nick to make things as silly as possible, as they do in the exclusive first look above.

Are they hosting a show or getting married? Either way, they're in love, we're in love, and we're ready to get crafting.