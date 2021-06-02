Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reveals How the Duke Will Still Be Present in Season 2

Watch : Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Silence on Rege-Jean Page's "Bridgerton" Exit

Do you burn for Bridgerton season two updates? Well then, dear reader, we have excellent news for you.

On Wednesday, June 2, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton on the Netflix hit, opened up about what's to come for her character, especially following Regé-Jean Page's exit. In an interview with The Wrap, Dynevor shared that season two is "definitely different."

As E! News readers well know, the new season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) finding love. Thus, Daphne and Simon's love story will take a backseat, which is why Page departed the series. However, even though the Duke of Hastings will not appear in the new season, he certainly will not be forgotten.

"I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we'll see the baby," Dynevor teased. "And we'll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton family."

So, maybe, just maybe, we can hope for a cameo by Page in the future.