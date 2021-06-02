Christina Hendricks Reveals the Uncomfortable Question She Was Asked During Mad Men Fame

Christina Hendricks recalled the most uncomfortable interview question she was asked during her time on Mad Men, and fans of the show probably won't be surprised to learn, it had to do with her body.

Mad Men, which was set in the 1960s, explored the lives of the employees at Sterling Cooper & Partners, a Manhattan advertising firm. A big theme on the show was the sexism Christina's character Joan Harris, as well as other women in the office like Elisabeth Moss' character Peggy Olson, faced as they climbed the corporate ladder.

However, instead of asking questions about her complex character or the struggle she faced as a woman in advertising during that time period, the Good Girls star told The Guardian that she had to contend with questions about her body while doing press for the series, which won 16 Emmys during its seven seasons.

"There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again," she explained to the outlet. "There are only two sentences to say about a bra."