Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta Gives Birth: See Her Gorgeous Maternity Photos

Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta is on "cloud 9" after becoming a mom.

The 39-year-old gave birth to her and husband Mikey Marquart's first child, a baby boy nicknamed M.J. and "Little Mike." His full name is Michael Jesse "MJ" Marquart.

"I am on cloud 9. I have never experienced an unconditional love like this before," Sutta told E! News exclusively.

She added that after she and her husband heard their son's first cry and breath, they looked at each other and "cried tears of pure happiness and fell deeper in love with each other because our family has finally started."

Sutta also said she will never forget the moment they put her baby on her chest "because the world just stood still."

"I looked into M.J.'s eyes staring back at me and I said, 'I'm your Mommy!'" she recalled. "And you could see it in his eyes that he knew exactly who I was and loved me the same way back. Just a magical experience."

Sutta announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March with a Burlesque dance-inspired video. The clip was directed by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, who also designed the mom-to-be's outfit.