Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s Daughter Iris Is All Grown Up in Gorgeous Prom Photos

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Goes to High School Prom With a Superfan

Iris Apatow is off to prom and we officially feel old.



The 18-year-old daughter of comedic actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow headed to prom on June 1 and she shared not only the cutest photo to her Instagram Story, but also added the extra fun of posting a before-and-after TikTok of herself while all dressed up for the evening.



The TikTok featured the young star getting ready to Doja Cat and SZA's song, "Kiss Me More," and included the caption, "Prom bitche$$." The clip goes from her with a fresh face to the final result in an instant—and the result is absolutely priceless. The soon-to-be high school graduate ends the video wearing red lipstick, a pink dress and sports bangs to complete an effortless look.



As for her Instagram Story, the Love star snapped a cute selfie with a roller in the front of her hair (surely to keep those bangs bouncy) while alongside her date. In a classic touch for prom night, she is also sporting a corsage on her wrist in the adorable photo.