Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s Daughter Iris Is All Grown Up in Gorgeous Prom Photos

Iris Apatow is off to prom and we officially feel old.
The 18-year-old daughter of comedic actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow headed to prom on June 1 and she shared not only the cutest photo to her Instagram Story, but also added the extra fun of posting a before-and-after TikTok of herself while all dressed up for the evening.
The TikTok featured the young star getting ready to Doja Cat and SZA's song, "Kiss Me More," and included the caption, "Prom bitche$$." The clip goes from her with a fresh face to the final result in an instant—and the result is absolutely priceless. The soon-to-be high school graduate ends the video wearing red lipstick, a pink dress and sports bangs to complete an effortless look.
As for her Instagram Story, the Love star snapped a cute selfie with a roller in the front of her hair (surely to keep those bangs bouncy) while alongside her date. In a classic touch for prom night, she is also sporting a corsage on her wrist in the adorable photo.
If the Netflix star looks quite familiar, you probably recognize her from her dad's hit movie, Knocked Up.
She and her sister Maude appeared in the comedy as the daughters of their mom's character and they have also gone on to appear in some of their dad's other films such as Funny People and This Is 40. Iris has continued to act over the years and most recently appeared in her dad's Netflix series, Love.
@irisapatow
Prom bitche$$? SZAS VERSE KISS ME MORE - ? SZA FANPAGE ?
The 18-year-old joins the 2021 club of celeb kids heading off to prom this year, which include Natalia Bryant and Joaquin Consuelos. Click here to see the young stars out and about on their big night!