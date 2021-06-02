Why Kaitlyn Bristowe "Won't Be Surprised" if She's Pregnant on Her and Jason Tartick's Wedding Day

Watch : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

Katilyn Bristowe couldn't be readier to start a family with fiancé Jason Tartick.

The 35-year-old former lead of The Bachelorette visited the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on Tuesday, June 1, where she told Becca Kufrin and guest co-host Catherine Lowe that she could imagine herself walking down the aisle for two.

"I won't be surprised if I'm pregnant for the wedding," Kaitlyn admitted. "I don't want to be, but that's how anxious I am."

Kaitlyn, who revealed the happy couple intends to get married in the summer of 2022, went on to say that seeing Catherine and husband Sean Lowe's social media posts of their three children has helped her decide she'd be open to having a bigger family than she initially thought.

"You've inspired me to go for three—because I was gonna be happy at one," shared the co-host of Katie Thurston's upcoming Bachelorette season. "But I'm like, 'I could do three.' Catherine, you look glowing, rested, you're podcasting."