Untangling Ellie Kemper's 1999 Veiled Prophet Pageant Controversy

Ellie Kemper is under fire for her past participation in a pageant hosted by an organization with a controversial history.

The Bridesmaids actress became a trending topic on Twitter after a 1999 newspaper article resurfaced on social media, detailing her win at the Veiled Prophet Ball in St. Louis, Miss. According to the article, Kemper, who was 19 at the time and has yet to publicly address the scandal, was crowned the "Queen of Love and Beauty" at the event, making her the 105th "young woman to be so honored by the Veiled Prophet organization."

Per the St. Louis government website, the Veiled Prophet organization was founded in 1878 by "white male community leaders," noting that "the Mystic Order of the Veiled Prophet of the Enchanted Realm sought to recreate the Mardi Gras type of community-wide celebration."

"This gala came to include pageantry, costumes, and a parade with floats," the description continued in part, adding, "The traditional VP celebration has represented for St. Louisans a perceived link between different components of the community in a holiday celebration, while also reinforcing the notion of a benevolent cultural elite."