Kelly Osbourne Shares How She Was Introduced to Alcohol at a Young Age

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors After Debuting New Look

Kelly Osbourne appeared on Red Table Talk to talk about the moments of insecurity that led her to turn to alcohol.

In an exclusive clip shared exclusively with E! News on Wednesday, June 2, the former Fashion Police host explained to Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris what it was like growing up with her father, Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, who drank heavily. Additionally, Kelly, who is in recovery, recently relapsed after four years of sobriety.

"I was introduced to alcohol because I came from an alcoholic family," she explained on the Facebook Watch talk show. "I grew up with my father being extremely, if not probably the heaviest drinker I've ever seen in my life."

She continued, "The alcohol was there. I moved to America, and I was 13. I was so foreign. I couldn't be more foreign. Very English. Most of the time people didn't understand what I was saying. I didn't really fit in anywhere, so I got really, really insecure."