This $12 Bag Has 19,700 Five Star Amazon Reviews

I love to be as prepared as possible for any situation, so I always carry anything I may need no matter where I go. At all times, I have hand sanitizer, a portable phone charger, multiple lipstick options, a hairbrush, safety pins, napkins, and other "just in case" items with me. That's why I need a bag that can carry it all, but it also needs to be cute (and preferably match my outfit).

Thankfully, I found a $14 tote at Amazon that can fit my iPad, phone, wallet, keys, cosmetics, and anything else I need to get through the day. It also has a pocket on the inside, which fits smaller items. There are more than 160 color options to choose from, which means you could get one to match any outfit in your wardrobe. Aside from that unbeatable price and the plethora of color options, this bag has plenty of fans. More than 19,700 Amazon customers left glowing, 5-star reviews. Keep on scrolling to find out why shoppers love this one so much and why you need one (or two) of these bags in your life.