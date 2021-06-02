This $12 Bag Has 19,700 Five Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
I love to be as prepared as possible for any situation, so I always carry anything I may need no matter where I go. At all times, I have hand sanitizer, a portable phone charger, multiple lipstick options, a hairbrush, safety pins, napkins, and other "just in case" items with me. That's why I need a bag that can carry it all, but it also needs to be cute (and preferably match my outfit).
Thankfully, I found a $14 tote at Amazon that can fit my iPad, phone, wallet, keys, cosmetics, and anything else I need to get through the day. It also has a pocket on the inside, which fits smaller items. There are more than 160 color options to choose from, which means you could get one to match any outfit in your wardrobe. Aside from that unbeatable price and the plethora of color options, this bag has plenty of fans. More than 19,700 Amazon customers left glowing, 5-star reviews. Keep on scrolling to find out why shoppers love this one so much and why you need one (or two) of these bags in your life.
Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag from Dreubea
This bag is great for traveling, commuting, school, shopping, beach trips, and more.
Here's what Amazon shoppers are saying:
"It is hard to complain about an item that is exactly what you are looking for. Come on, the price point can't be beat, the lovely extra that came with the bag (bag scarf) is well, super cute."
"I bought this again in a different color. I seriously love these bags! My new goal is to own every color. My bank account isn't so sure my goal is attainable. We shall see."
"I bought one for myself and two more as gifts. It's a great tote bag that seems to be well made. The green is a bright vibrant color, the red is a bright fire engine red, and the pink was more of a dusty mauve. All were good quality, well made and well received. The little scarf was cute and each color matched with the bags. There's more than enough room for a large water bottle, wallet, makeup bag and miscellaneous stuff. I bought it to carry my things back and forth to work and it works well so far."
"I purchased this bag in grey to use for recent travel. It is so much nicer than I anticipated and I love it! Seems very durable and well made and I love that it has a pocket on the inside, where I ended up storing my cell phone and small odds and ends like a pack of gum and ear buds. The added bonus is that it is not only beautiful and fashionable, but also light weight and easy to carry."
"Practical and sturdy. Looks sophisticated enough that I get many compliments. I tie a kerchief on it to match my outfit. It carries all of my things, nicely."
While you're shopping at Amazon, check out this $20 swim coverup that has 3,800+ 5-Star reviews.