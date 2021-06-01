Rapper Lil Loaded Dead at 20

The music world is mourning the loss of a young star.

Lil Loaded, a rising rapper from Texas, died on May 31 at the age of 20.

His attorney Ashkan Mehryari told NBC News the artist died by suicide. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office also confirmed Lil Loaded's passing to E! News but said the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Born Dashawn Robertson, Lil Loaded released the hit "6locc 6a6y" in 2019. Last week, he announced on Instagram that the song, which has more than 29 million YouTube views to date, had received a gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America, calling his followers the "dopest fanbase on earth."

Lil Loaded signed with the record label Epic and released other popular songs like "Gang Unit," which has more than 39 million YouTube views to date, during his lifetime. In a statement to The Dallas Morning News, Mehryari said Lil Loaded "had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him."