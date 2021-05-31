Kristen Bell Reunites With Her Parents for the First Time in a Year: See the Heartwarming Pics

Kristen Bell has found her Good Place.
The Veronica Mars actress visited with her parents for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic and it was a cause to celebrate.
"Saw my parents for the first time in over a year," Bell captioned her post on Instagram with sweet photos of her mask-clad folks, Tom and Lorelei Bell. "It was my dad's birthday, so we took him out to a nice dinner and he told me that since it was his birthday he absolutely did not have to take his mask off for the pictures I wanted. I get my stubbornness from him. Happy birthday, dad. I'm so glad you're mine."
Bell shared two adorable snapshots, the first with her father in the middle with his arms around both Kristen and her mother, followed by a selfie with Bell and her dad. Bell's style choices were effortlessly chic as she wore a leopard print dress topped with a leather jacket and monogrammed crossbody clutch.
Bell's mother Lorelei works as a nurse, and Bell previously shared her gratitude for her mom's heroism in the face of the pandemic.
"I learned how empowering it is to care for someone else and the importance of recognizing when you have to put others before yourself," Bell told People in February 2021. "My mother would come home with stories and I was able to glean that helping a person affects so much more than that one person. It affects their families, their friends, their colleagues...If you help one person, you are actually helping 100 other people. We are like stones thrown in a pond—there is a massive ripple effect."
The Good Place star also opened up about her quarantine experience during Yahoo's Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting live-stream event in March 2021.
"Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard," Bell admitted. "We explained what COVID was and why it exists and we told [our kids] everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."