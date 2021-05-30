Lizzo's Sizzling Fashion Look Proves Hot Girl Summer Is Right Around the Corner

Less is more...
At least, that was Lizzo's most recent style motto when she was spotted enjoying an evening outing at the seafood restaurant Catch LA in West Hollywood, Calif. On Saturday, May 29, the "Good as Hell" singer reminded us that hot girl summer season is upon us as she sizzled in a fun and flirty ensemble.
While grabbing dinner, the Grammy winner looked fabulous in a colorful crochet halter top, which featured a vibrant rainbow design and blue strings that wrapped around her waist. She styled her bright top with ripped denim jeans and black-and-white sneakers.
Additionally, the "Juice" singer accessorized her casual-chic look with gold hoop earrings, layers of necklaces and a Louis Vuitton handbag. Lizzo's beauty was just as radiant, as she rocked a glossy chocolate-colored lipstick and bronzey eye makeup.
Before stepping out, the 33-year-old star snapped a few sultry photos of herself on Instagram, cheekily captioning her post, "So whats y'alls fav rumor about me?"
Back in April, the "Soulmate" singer opened up about why she has a problem with online users trying to politicize her selfies.
"I'm not trying to create a whole new movement," she told The Cut. " just mean what you're looking at is normal. Let's stop talking about it. This is my body, nothing to see here. Keep it moving."
"I hope that I can post the kinds of materials that I post, showing my body and showing my rolls or whatever," she continued. "And people are just like, 'Okay. Beautiful picture. Next.' Instead of, like, 'Oh my gosh, a full-figured body. How strikingly political!'"
In fact, the star would love to not read that kind of commentary, adding, "It don't gotta be all of that! That is where I'm going with body-normative-speak."
That same month, she joined forces with Dove to encourage people to simply love the skin they're in.
"To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie..," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in her birthday suit. "Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural."
She added, "I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let's get real y'all."
Lizzo further shared her excitement about the initiative, telling E! News in a statement, "I love how this generation is so creative in the ways in which they express themselves. It's really inspiring to see how people are taking their identity and their beauty into their own hands."