Bachelor Nation Star Caila Quinn Marries Nick Burrello in “Magical” Wedding

Caila Quinn is a married lady!

On May 29, the season 20 Bachelor alum—who vied for the heart of Ben Higgins—said "I do" to Nick Burrello, her fiancé of more than a year, in a stunning ceremony.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her new husband, writing in the caption, "There are no words to describe how magical this day was. I am overwhelmed by all the love from our guests, hard work from our talented vendors, and special moments with my best friend. Thank you to everyone who made this day possible! We will cherish this day for the rest of our lives!!"

Caila wore a strapless gown with a lace bodice, while Nick sported a black tux with a matching black bow tie.

Members of Bachelor Nation gushed over Caila's big day. Olivia Caridi wrote in the comments of her pic, "The greatest night/weekend ever. We love you both so much!!" Bachelor producer Julia LaPlaca added, "Stunning. Congrats." Sharleen Joynt wrote, "YESSSS the most magical day! And @stephaniesunderland this was damn impressive turnaround time!!"