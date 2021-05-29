FriendsDestiny's ChildKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Kate Middleton Goes Casual in Denim as She Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Kate Middleton traded in her trademark dress coats for a casual look as she received her first coronavirus vaccine. See the photo and see more of her stylish casual looks over the years.

By Corinne Heller 29 May, 2021 3:30 PMTags
Kate Middleton channeled Kate more than Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge while getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old royal traded in her trademark dress coats and designer frocks for a form-fitting, white ribbed boat neck T-shirt tucked into light blue jeans, paired with a blue surgical face mask, as she received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, May 28, as seen in a photo posted on her and husband Prince William's Instagram page on Saturday, May 29. It marked one of Kate's most casual looks in years.

"Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."

William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 95, was the first member of the royal family to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. She got hers back in January, while William's dad and her heir Prince Charles, 72, got his a month later.

In the United Kingdom, people aged 38 and older were permitted to get the vaccine starting on May 13. William himself, the third in line to the throne, received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week, 10 days before Kate. A photo of him exposing a muscular arm while getting jabbed left fans royally flushed.

Kate Middleton: Before She Was Royal

Many fans also complimented Kate's figure as seen in her vaccine post. One person asked, "So everyone just has good arms in this family?"

See Kate's best casual styles over the years:

Instagram / Kate Middleton
2021: Vaxxed!

Kate wears a casual top and blue jeans as she gets a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on May 28, 2021.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
2020: Bundled Up

The duchess sports a casual-chic style as she visits LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School in London.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
2019: Burgundy Beauty

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Scouts' headquarters at Gilwell Park in Epping, England to learn more about the organization's new pilot scheme to bring Scouting to younger children.

Adrian Dennis/PA Wire
2018: Tennis, Anyone?

The Duchess of Cambridge plays tennis as she joins a session with a group during a visit to Coach Core Essex in Basildon, England. Coach Core is a project of The Royal Foundation of Kate and husband Prince William and aims to inspire young people who are not in education or employment to create the new generation of sports coaches.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
2017: Gardening Gear

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Robin Hood Primary School in London to celebrate ten years of The Royal Horticultural Society campaign for school gardening.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
2017: Colorful Stripes

The Duchess of Cambridge hosts a reception for runners from Team Heads Together ahead of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon at Kensington Palace. Heads Together was spearheaded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, in partnership with eight leading mental health charities that tackle stigma, raising awareness, and providing vital help for people with mental health problems.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
2016: Let's Go Hiking

Kate and husband Prince William hike to Paro Taktsang, the Tiger's Nest monastery, in Paro, Bhutan.

Henry Browne - WPA Pool/Getty Images
2016: World Cup Style

Kate and husband Prince William visit Land Rover BAR at the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth, England.

Danny Martindale/WireImage
2013: Casual Chic

The Duchess of Cambridge attends a Sportaid athlete workshop at the Copper Box in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

Danny Martindale/WireImage
2013: Sassy Stripes

The duchess attends a Sportaid athlete workshop at the Copper Box in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2012: Olympic Style

The Duchess of Cambridge walks to her seat prior to the Show Jumping Eventing Equestrian at the  London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park in London.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty Images
2012: More Olympic Style

The Duchess of Cambridge plays hockey with the GB hockey teams at the Riverside Arena in the Olympic Park in London, England. The Duchess of Cambridge viewed the Olympic park as well as meeting members of the men's and women's GB Hockey teams.

Indigo/Getty Images
2009: Polo Fun

The duchess dresses casually as she watches husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry compete in The Dorchester Trophy polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club in Cirencester, England.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
2005: Festival Style

Kate, then Prince William's girlfriend, attends the Gatcombe Park Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park near Tetbury, England.

