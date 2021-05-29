Ed Sheeran Details Exactly How He Overcame "Bad Habits" to Become His Healthiest Self

Like most of the world, 2020 marked a year of change for Ed Sheeran.
The coronavirus pandemic brought the 30-year-old singer's rocker lifestyle to a halt, but, as he recently told BBC Radio 1, it wasn't all that bad. "I've been making a lot of songs, I've been keeping busy doing that. I became a dad, which is a seismic change in my life," he lists off, before adding that he's also taken up painting.
In addition, Ed shared that he's no longer eating "chicken wings and two bottles of wine every night."
"I've been really healthy, like kind of stopped all the bad habits stuff in my life. You know, started exercising every day," he said. "I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don't need to take away every single day and it's been good."
And it's made a difference, as the BBC correspondent described Ed as looking "trimmer."
It seems Ed is taking a note out of Elton John's handbook, who similarly struggled to balance the rock and roll lifestyle with prioritizing his wellbeing.
Last July, Ed said that he was reading Elton's memoir, which helped him see the impact food and alcohol had on his physical and mental health. He explained, "He would be like, 'I would just go on an ice cream binge and eat four f--king desserts until I threw it up,' and I was like, 'Oh, I've done that before.'"
Additionally, Ed said that his wife Cherry Seaborn helped him adopt healthier habits. "She exercises a lot, so I went and started going on runs with her," he said. "She eats quite healthily, so I started eating quite healthily with her. She doesn't drink that much, so I wasn't drinking...I think that all changed things."
However, it seems his 9-month-old daughter, Lyra, isn't too impressed by his lifestyle change or his music.
According to People, the musician told the audience at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend that the little one "cries" when he tries to perform for her. He joked, "Now I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter, who's not my biggest fan. She just cries!"
Though, he added that are "some" songs that she enjoys, sharing, "She really likes 'Shape of You.' The marimba sound is good, but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belt-y."
The Brit's fans were delighted by the discussion of his new music, since it's been more than four years since the release of his last album, Divide.
He shared with the BBC that he was supposed to perform a single from his upcoming album during his performance, but they delayed the release because the music video isn't quite ready. As he put it, "A lot of pre-production needs to be done on it to make myself look beautiful."
As for the album itself, Ed described it as an "amalgamation of all the records."
"The first single is different, like really, really different," he shared, before explaining. "Every time I released the first thing from an album, I'd be nervous about it because I'm like, 'Oh, I don't know how this is going to go,' and I like that feeling. Like, I could just release a 'Thinking Out Loud' or a 'Castle on a Hill' or something that is safe but for me, I like the idea of putting something else and being like, 'I don't know how people are going to feel about this.'"