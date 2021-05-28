Cameron Boyce's Loved Ones Share How They'll "Always Remember Him" on What Would've Been His Birthday

Watch : Cameron Boyce Remembered One Year After Death

For those who loved Cameron Boyce, May 28 marks an especially tough day.

The actor, who passed suddenly in July 2019, would have celebrated his 22nd birthday today. Cameron's father, Victor Boyce, and his close friend and Descendants co-star, Dove Cameron, were among those who marked the milestone with touching social media tributes.

Victor shared a childhood photo of his late son to Instagram, writing, "This is the way I will always remember him. So happy, so full of love for his family and friends. I miss him more than words can describe and I dream about him often."

"His beautiful spirit lives on through all the people that love him and continue to support us as a family," he continued. "For that I am eternally grateful."

On July 6, 2019, Cameron passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure. The young star's family confirmed he was being treated for epilepsy at the time of his death, and have since launched a foundation to help find a cure for the disorder and reduce gun violence.