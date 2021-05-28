Ayesha Curry Kicks Off Summer With a Bikini, Margarita and "Adventure Bae" Steph

Watch : Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry are enjoying a little fun in the sun, one week after Steph's NBA team, the Golden State Warriors, failed to make the playoffs.

Ayesha shared a series of Instagram posts of her and her husband, who she celebrated her 10th anniversary with just last week, enjoying the spring weather. In one of her posts, Ayesha and Steph sip drinks while lounging around a pool. In another, the two enjoy a hike with an oceanfront view. She labeled that sporty post, "Adventure Bae."

An Instagram pic featuring the cooking personality sipping a drink while sporting a black bikini is also cheekily captioned, "89' drinking 42." She followed that up with another set of Instagram photos, which showed off her sleek physique in different bathing suit. She wrote, "Sunshine, sunscreen, stretch marks and Stephen."

Whether she's hiking with Steph or hitting the gym, staying fit is something Ayesha prioritizes, she recently shared on E!'s Daily Pop.