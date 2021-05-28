FriendsDestiny's ChildKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

What You Need to Know About the New Gossip Girl

HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl is arriving July 8, and while details aren't exactly abundant, there are a few things to know before it premieres.

By Lauren Piester 28 May, 2021 10:28 PMTags
TVGossip GirlCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: "Gossip Girl": Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: E! News Rewind

Better watch out, because Gossip Girl will be back before you know it. 

HBO Max has officially handed out a premiere date and a new teaser for the upcoming reboot, which is set in the same universe as the original series but now is taking social media surveillance to a whole new level. Things have gotten a lot scarier in the years since the original Gossip Girl went off the air, and no one knows it better than the new version. 

Details about the show are relatively scarce, but that's because there's apparently some big twist that no one's allowed to know about yet. However, we do know quite a bit about the cast, and there's a whole lot to speculate about as we prepare to get to know a whole new generation of spoiled Upper East Siders and their dramatic social lives. 

Plus, consider the fact that this show is streaming on HBO Max, and not a broadcast network. Things are going to get steamy! 

photos
Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Everything we know so far can be found below!

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Gossip Girl Is Back...Sort Of

The Upper East Side is once again being terrorized by an all-knowing social media god, but this time things are a little different. Dan Humphrey is long gone, and a new mystery is unfolding, though we don't yet know what that mystery is. (We will when it premieres on July 8!)

The new show is set in the same world as the original Gossip Girl, but it follows a whole new group of young people whose lives are being watched and ruled over by a whole new era of social media. 

Per HBO Max, "This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark. Gossip Girl explores just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years." 

HBO MAX
There's a Huge Twist

A Cosmo feature revealed that the series features a big twist that hasn't yet been reported. "My hope is that we make it to airing and people don't know," showrunner Joshua Safran said. "I would love to see that conversation happen in the context of people having seen it as opposed to talking about something they haven't seen." 

What we do know is that Gossip Girl is no longer supposed to just be one person, and is now all of us. What that actually means has yet to be seen...

Ricky Middlesworth
Kristen Bell Returns

Gossip Girl may have taken on a different form this time around, but she's going to sound the same. Kristen Bell returns as the iconic narrator for the reboot, and you can hear her do so in the first teaser

Bell is the only cast member from the original series who is currently signed on for the new show.

HBO Max
Tavi Gevinson plays Kate Keller

The real-life fashion blogger Tavi Gevinson plays Kate Keller, and her name is pretty much all we know about her. She's purposely a mystery.

HBO Max
Whitney Peak plays Zoya Lott

Whitney Peak stars as Zoya, who is described as being sort of like Dan Humphrey in that she acts as the audience's tour guide through the Upper East Side. 

HBO Max
Emily Alyn Lind plays Audrey Hope

Emily Alyn Lind stars as Audrey, a posh, queen bee student whose mother designs athleisure. She's dating Aki and her best friend is Julien. 

HBO Max
Evan Mock plays Aki Menzies

Evan Mock plays Aki, the long-time boyfriend of Audrey. 

HBO Max
Jordan Alexander plays Julien Calloway

Jordan Alexander plays Julien, a teen influencer and best friend to Audrey.

HBO Max
Thomas Doherty plays Max Wolfe

Thomas Doherty stars as Max, who was described in the Cosmo feature as "libertine." When asked if he makes out with boys, Doherty confirmed to the magazine that Max does get naked, and does "indulge." 

HBO Max
Eli Brown Plays Obie Bergmann IV

Eli Brown plays Obie, a rich do-gooder from Germany. 

HBO Max
Zion Moreno plays Luna La

Zion Moreno plays Luna, who is described in the Cosmo feature as filling a "Greek-chorus-type role." 

HBO Max
Savannah Smith plays Monet de Haan

Savannah Smith plays Monet, who, like Luna, is apparently part of what could be described as the show's Greek chorus.

Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock
Other Cast Members

Elizabeth Lail, who starred in season one of You, and Broadway star Laura Benanti will also appear in the new series, along with Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay and Donna Murphy.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Returns to KUWTK to Give Kris Jenner an Epic Gift

2

The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 5 Winner

3

You Need to See Natalia Bryant's Dolce & Gabbana Prom Dress

Gossip Girl arrives July 8 on HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Returns to KUWTK to Give Kris Jenner an Epic Gift

2

The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 5 Winner

3

You Need to See Natalia Bryant's Dolce & Gabbana Prom Dress

4

Adrian Grenier Shares the Real Reason He Left Hollywood for Texas

5

Dove Cameron Recalls Being Afraid to Publicly Come Out as Queer