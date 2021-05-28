Why Adrian Grenier Feels "Totally at Peace" After Leaving Hollywood For a Farm in Texas

Adrian Grenier has traded the big city lights for a life of solitude and introspection.

It's been six years since the The Devil Wears Prada actor starred in a blockbuster movie, nor has he taken on a lead role in a major TV show since 2011. Instead, the 44-year-old star has focused on building out his farm in Austin, Tex., according to a new interview with Austin Life magazine.

Adrian took the magazine on a tour of his new home, where he said he permanently relocated last year after buying the property in 2016. As he put it, "I had friends here, I ran a business here, and liked the pace. Austin is cosmopolitan without being snooty; it's earthy. People are smart and successful but they don't flaunt it. There is nothing to prove, people accept you and it felt good right away."

Since planting roots in the Lone Star state, Adrian's prioritized simplicity over the fast-paced way of life he once indulged in. As Adrian put it, he's essentially "Marie Kondo'd my life," getting rid of the many belongings he accumulated over the years in favor of a more low-key lifestyle.