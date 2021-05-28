Prince Harry and Robin Williams' Son Zak Reflect on Grief After Losing Parents in Public Eye

Watch : Prince Harry's Struggle With Grief After Princess Diana's Death

Born worlds—and a whole ocean—apart, Prince Harry and actor Zak Williams are far more similar than they are different.

As pop culture followers know, the Duke of Sussex was forced to grieve the passing of his mother Princess Diana at just 12 years old. As for Zak, he experienced the sudden death of his father Robin Williams when he was 31.

Ultimately, both public figures have had to endure the loss of a parent under the spotlight. Their experiences resulted in a candid conversation about grief and healing on Apple TV+'s The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward.

"For my end, it was hard to really separate, initially, the process of privately grieving versus sharing the grieving with the general public, both the American public and the world, and I had trouble differentiating that grieving process at first and it was really challenging for me," Zak explained to Harry. "I found myself extremely emotionally dysregulated and feeling vulnerable and exposed when I wasn't ready to be vulnerable. And that created a major challenge for me."

From Zak's perspective, he didn't get a chance to really focus on his private grieving process until a year and a half after his father died.