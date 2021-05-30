FriendsDestiny's ChildKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Katy Perry debuted new hairstyles, while Ree Drummond revealed her 38-pound weight loss and The Weeknd ditched his signature red After Hours look.

By Tierney Bricker 30 May, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleKaty PerryDemi LovatoJustin BieberHairWeight LossFeaturesThe WeekndTransformation
Watch: Demi Lovato Comes Out as Nonbinary, Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Ready for a change? So are some of your favorite celebs.

In addition to taking home the most trophies at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, The Weeknd officially said goodbye to his After Hours era, teasing his future with a whole new look. Let's have a moment of silence for the red suit.

And he wasn't the only musician to change things up. Justin Bieber shaved his head, Katy Perry showed off fresh hair color and Demi Lovato sported an edgy new style on their first red carpet after coming out as nonbinary. Oh, and did we mention Gwen Stefani sported a two-tone look, one only she could pull off, when she returned to The Voice?

Plus, Ree Drummond took to social media to open up about her weight loss journey since committing to getting healthier in January while still enjoying her fair share of fries. Prepare to be inspired.  

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Justin Bieber

He's got his peaches out in Georgia, but Bieber had his clippers out in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on May 23 to post a picture of his freshly shaved head. The "Sorry" star debuted the shorter style in a sweet snapshot of himself sitting next to his wife Hailey Bieber and captioned the image, "Happy Sunday." 

The change came just one day after Bieber was spotted with dreadlocks at the launch party for Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila. He faced accusations of cultural appropriation after he posted a picture of himself with the hairstyle back in April.

Instagram
Katy Perry

She's back in black!

After rocking blonde hair for quite some time, the American Idol judge returned to her signature dark locks for the ABC reality series' May 23 finale. 

"Black hair for American idol finale," Perry's hairstylist Jesus Guerrero said of the dramatic transformation on Instagram. 

This isn't the first time Perry pulled off a notable new look on the show. Earlier this month, she showed up for Disney Night dressed as Tinkerbell, complete with platinum hair, pointy ears and bleached eyebrows.

Christopher Polk/NBC
The Weeknd

It seems like the dawn might be here.

The "Blinding Lights" star officially retired his After Hours era red suit at the 2021 Billboard Awards, sporting a classic black coat and trousers by Bottega Veneta with a gray tie on the red carpet and during his daring performance.

And The Weeknd, who won Top Artist among several other awards, wanted to make it clear that he was ready for the next chapter of his career, joking during his first acceptance speech of the night, "I'd like to thank God I don't have to wear that red suit anymore."

Later on, the 31-year-old teased, "The after hours are done and the dawn is coming."

Instagram/Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond

Drummond is feeling like a whole new (Pioneer) Woman.

Since kicking off her health journey in January, the Food Network favorite has shed 38 pounds, opening up about her weight loss in a video posted to her Tik Tok. 

"No gimmicks at all," Drummond shared. "I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights. I look better but I feel so much better and that's what really counts."

And it's all about balance for the 52-year-old, who captioned the video, "Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! I still love fries, though."

Instagram/Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani

Forget The Voice, all we can focus on is the fringe!

Stefani returned to the NBC reality hit series for its May 25 finale, and before performing with Saweetie, she revealed her a bold new two-tone look on Instagram.

While the 51-year-old was still rocking her signature bleach blonde locks, her freshly chopped blunt bangs and the front of her hair were dyed black. It's a look we'd definitely turn our chair for.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato

One week after announcing they identify as non-binary, the "Skyscraper" singer debuted a new hairstyle at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27. 

Lovato sported an on-trend mullet, which they paired with a purple velvet pantsuit and smoky eye makeup. Stars such as Miley Cyrus and Rihanna have previously rocked the shaggy haircut. 

The 4D podcast host's latest look comes six months after the 28-year-old shaved their head and revealed an edgy undercut, dyeing their remaining hair blonde. 

Trending Stories

1

A Look at the Surprising Aftermath of Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce

2

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Honor Daughter Zaya on Her Birthday

3
Exclusive

Natalee Holloway's Family Accepts They May Never Know the Whole Story

4

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photos of Son James at Graduation

5

Scott Peterson Won't Face New Death Sentence for Killing of Wife & Son