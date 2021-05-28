Kanye West Returns to KUWTK to Help Give Kris Jenner the Most Epic Birthday Gift

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kids Get COVID: "KUWTK"Katch-Up (S20, Ep10)

Forget the 2020 Met Gala.

Thanks to Kim Kardashian with the help of Kanye West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner had her very own curated museum gallery experience at the Kardashian-West estate for her 65th birthday. And even better—she got to keep all the clothes!

Fans witnessed the extravagant b-day gift on tonight's May 27 KUWTK episode. From Jean-Paul Gaultier to Dior, Kim and stylist Danielle Levi selected 65 looks for Kris in honor of her big day. "I have never gone to this extent ever before to shop for someone, let alone style looks for someone," Kim admitted. "It's a lot because I want to make sure the stuff looks good on the mannequins."

Kanye assisted with the mannequin layout in their home, from color coordinating to placing each ensemble in an order that sartorially flowed. "Can they move the orange and the silver?" Kanye requested, with daughter North West by his side.