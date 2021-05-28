Bachelor Alums Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Share Hospital Bag Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"Will you accept this burp cloth?" is not nearly as catchy as "Will you accept this rose?" but it is a part of Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s post-Bachelor reality. The couple already has a daughter, Alessi, who's 2 years old. And, at any moment, they will be parents of three. Lauren is pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl. The pair is thinking ahead to their babies' arrival. Recently, they went live on Amazon to share their hospital bag essentials.
Lauren shared her go-to items for self-care, newborn care, and Arie shared his insights as well. Keep on scrolling to see their packing list and why their family adores these items from Amazon.
Organic Nipple Butter Breastfeeding Cream by Earth Mama
Lauren says this cream is "definitely something I think you should have because when you're breastfeeding, chapping and all that is just not fun. So, you want to use this to prevent any kind of dryness. Chapping is bad and it just gets worse, so I recommend having some of this on hand."
Medela Contact Nipple Shield for Breastfeeding
Lauren confessed, "Breastfeeding was something I really struggled with in the beginning. It didn't really come as naturally for me as I thought it would. So, I bought these things. These are nipple covers." Arie interjected, "Buy a bunch because you're gonna lose some." Lauren added, "These are nice because it helps the baby latch a little bit better if you guys are having any issues with that."
Burp Cloths 6 Pack
"Definitely have some burp cloths on hand," Lauren advised. These are available in multiple colors and patterns.
Comotomo Baby Bottle, Green, 5 Ounce (2 Count)
Lauren recalled, "I used these for Alessi. In the hospital, the bottles they gave me for her were these tiny little bird feeder bottles. These bottles are great because they're shaped like a boob, so I think it's easier for babies to recognize this as food. I put them in [my hospital bag] because when I first had Alessi I wasn't producing milk right away and I chose to give her formula those first few days while the milk was coming in. I just didn't want her to be hungry, so I think it's helpful to have a bottle on hand that you can use."
These bottles have received 22,972 5-star reviews (and counting) from Amazon customers. The bottles also come in pink.
Tucks Md Cool Hemorrhoid Pad, 100 Count
Lauren joked, "Something else very sexy are the Tucks pads." She went on to explain, "This is something that the hospital should give you, but I wanted to have extra in my bag just in case. They're medicated cooling pads with witch hazel. You put it in your underwear. If you deliver vaginally, you just put these in your pants and it's very nice." Lauren isn't the only Amazon customer who relies on these. They received 25,700+ 5-star reviews.
FridaBaby Frida Mom Disposable Postpartum Underwear (Without pad)- 8 count
"All my friends who have had babies recommended these, so I decided to put them in my hospital bag," Lauren shared.
The reality TV alum shared, "They're great because they're kind of like the mesh underwear the hospital will give you and you can out your [witch hazel] pads in there and if you want to throw them away you just can after one use. Those are great."
CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Cloths
"Something that's really helpful to have is makeup remover cloths or just something to wipe your face with because you're stuck in bed and if you have a C-section it may not be comfortable to lean over the sink to wash your face. I recommend having some makeup remover cloths or wipes in there," Lauren said.
MIGHTY BLISS Large Electric Heating Pad for Back Pain and Cramps Relief -Extra Large
Lauren admitted, "This is a little bit extra" before explaining, "This would be really helpful, especially after you get an epidural. For me, that was more painful than childbirth."
This is Amazon's number one best-selling heating pad and it's received 55,00+ 5-star reviews.
WaterWipes Super Value Box - Pack of 12, Total 720 Wipes
Lauren recalled, "I used these with Alessi when she was a newborn and they are great. There's not a lot of alcohol or chemicals in these. They're 99% water, I think. They're gentle on their little newborn bottoms."
LYSIAN Ultra Soft Green Foam Earplugs 60 Pairs
Arie clarified, "These are handy to have alternating sleep schedules while feeding the baby, not while waiting for the baby to be born," explaining, "We took shifts with Alessi because it was so exhausting, so one [of us] slept and that's what earplugs would be useful for."
Comfy Cubs Muslin Swaddle Blankets
"Swaddle blankets. They provide those for you at the hospital, but it's good to have your own," Arie said. Lauren chimed in with "The ones at the hospital were kind of scratchy and not as comfortable."
HALO Sleepsack Plush Dot Velboa Swaddle
Arie adores using this swaddle "because you can Velcro them in. It's a lot easier and quicker." Lauren added, "This is actually a younger baby version of the one that we use now with Alessi." It's also available in blue.
Pipette Baby Cream to Powder, Keep Baby's Skin Happy, Talc-Free Baby Powder, Fragrance Free
Lauren promised, "I use this with Alessi and it works so good." She went on to reveal, "I had a really hard time finding a diaper rash cream that worked well," with Arie confirming, "We went through a ton of products." Lauren loves this cream because "it's non-toxic, talc-free, and fragrance-free. It's very gentle."
The Honest Company Diapers - Newborn, Size 0: 128 Count
"These are the diapers that we use at home," Arie shared. Lauren said, "I will get preemie diapers too [from the same brand] just because twins are usually smaller."
Ugg Women's Oh Yeah Slipper
Lauren gushed, "I love all the Ugg slippers. They're so comfortable. I have many different pairs in my closet."
Little Me Boys' Blanket
"We got blankets for the twins. We are having a boy and a girl, so we got a blue and a pink one. One side is really soft and the other side is silk," Lauren shared.
Milk Snob Cover Heather Stripe
"If you're a new parent, or haven't been a parent in a long time, this is so amazing. I love these things," Lauren gushed.
Lauren continued, "This is the Milk Snob cover. This goes over the car seat and the handle pops out through so you can hold and your baby is covered. They can sleep in there in peace. It also turns into a nursing cover. You can put this over your head and then put the baby under here and nurse them. You need one of those."
Lucky Love Baby Gown Newborn, Knotted Infant Sleeper for Baby Girl and Boy
"These are little newborn gowns. So, you just put their arms through them and then the bottom is just two pieces of fabric that you can tie together. You can tie it depending on how big or small your baby is and they're great because you don't have to deal with buttons or snaps to change diapers. We had these on Alessi every night for weeks," Lauren said.
LUOSIKE iPhone Charger 10 ft Cable with Wall Plug (4 Pack)
"This is kind of a crucial one," Arie teased. Lauren added, "I think these are 10-feet long. I got us both really long cell phone chargers so we can plug them into a wall wherever we are in the hospital room."
Ugg Women's Henning Sleep Dress
"I posted a picture in this recently and everyone was asking me where it was from," Lauren recalled. She insisted, "These are the softest nightgowns ever. They are Ugg nightgowns and I also have four others in different colors. They're really nice and they're just so comfortable. There's buttons so you can nurse them easily. They're great.
Klorane Dry Shampoo Powder with Oat Milk, Non-Aerosol Formula, Eco-friendly Loose Powder, Paraben & Sulfate-Free
Lauren shared, "I like this because it's made with oat milk. You squeeze it and the powder comes out. It's not an aerosol. It works very well and it doesn't turn your hair white.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women Heathered Socks (Set of 2)
"I've got some fuzzy socks because these are definitely a necessity. Get some comfy socks to put in your bag," Lauren advised.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"This is the best lip mask ever. You guys have to get this. I got two of them to take with me. I put it on every night," Lauren shared.
Bravo stars Drew Sidora and Ariana Madix also declared their love for the lip product recently.
HUSKARY Women's Summer Maxi Dress Casual Loose Pockets
"I wore this in one of our YouTubes recently. It's just a very comfy maxi dress. It's cotton, very lightweight, and good for wearing home from the hospital. You might have a bit of a belly still and lots of underwear, so you're not gonna want to wear anything tight."
Newborn Baby Boy & Girl Socks by Nurses Choice- 6 Pairs
"These are newborn socks. They are good to have at the hospital because it's kind of cold in there." There are multiple colors to choose from.
