Diddy Shares Throwback Photo With Jennifer Lopez After Bennifer Comeback

Looks like someone else is feeling nostalgic for the J.Lo days.
Sean "Diddy" Combs posted a throwback photo of him and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez walking together on his Instagram page Thursday, May 26, as the "I'm Real" singer continues a recently rekindled romance with another famous ex, Ben Affleck.
Diddy captioned his post with the hashtag, "#tbt."
The 51-year-old and J.Lo dated between 1999, the year she released her debut album On the 6, and 2001. During their relationship, they attended the 2000 Grammy Awards together, during which the singer debuted her now-famous plunging green printed Versace gown. In the years following their breakup, the two reunited a few times with friends and at celebrity events. Last year, she took part in his virtual charity dance-a-ton, joking to viewers that she "probably taught" him some moves.
Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 48, initially dated between 2002 and 2004, when they ended their engagement. Several weeks ago, the exes began popping up together, with sightings in Los Angeles, where both have homes, in Montana, where the actor has another one, and most recently, in Miami, where J.Lo has an additional residence.
"They have no problem meeting up wherever," a source told E! News on Thursday. "Ben is happy to be a part of her life in Miami, where they spent a lot of time at home being low-key and relaxing together. They have had a great few days that feels effortless and easy."
The source added that "they are taking it one day at a time, but aren't letting distance be too much of an obstacle."
Earlier this week, a different insider shared that J.Lo has been impressed with how much Ben has "stepped up" to make their meetups a priority. The insider said, "Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules. He's really making a huge effort. J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him."