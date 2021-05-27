See True Thompson Splash Her Way Into Summer With an Adorable Swim Lesson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

True Thompson is making waves!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian shared adorable videos of her three-year-old daughter during a swim lesson in their backyard pool on May 27. "The queen of swim lessons," Khloe captioned on Instagram while True practiced floating on her back with instructor Michelle Lang. The Mermaid's Guide author helped True splish-splash her way through different exercises.

True became a bit of a Little Mermaid herself as she toweled off with an Ariel-printed terry robe complete with a hood. "I love her," Khloe added about Michelle in the video as True then went running towards the grass.

Khloe certainly has been keeping toddler True busy this spring. In addition to swim lessons, True and her cousins Saint West, Chicago West and Dream Kardashian enjoyed a painting party together, and she's also enrolled in gymnastics. Of course, True also has her hands full "running the world" alongside Chicago and Dream.