A Heartbreaking, Ongoing Infertility Struggle Won't Stop YouTuber Rebecca Zamolo From Having a Family

Rebecca Zamolo has made a whole career, an entire existence really, out of untangling tricky puzzles.

Whether devouring whodunits as a kid—everything from Nancy Drew mysteries to hand-me-downs from her parents—making use of her vast collection of '90s era Spy Tech gear or figuring out how to navigate nearly a year with an ostomy bag after having her colon removed at 29, she's always seeking solutions. "I'm solving things," she explained to E! News in an exclusive chat. "I'm trying to fix things, I'm trying to learn and just try to do better the next time."

So when it came time to pen her first book, The Game Master: Summer Schooled, based off the popular YouTube series she launched with husband Matt Slays, creating an adventure-mystery book for kids "where also you're able to learn and solve clues and be interactive within the story," as she described it, was a no-brainer. "I really want to make this generation feel like they can do anything. And, to not be afraid to solve things, not be afraid to fail, not be afraid to keep trying. And obviously I'm doing that now in my own life."