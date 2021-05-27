Britney Spears Reflects on Being a Young Mother as She Shares Paparazzi Photo With Sons Sean and Jayden

Britney Spears is one proud mom!
The pop star took a walk down memory lane to reminisce over her sons—Sean Federline, 15, and Jayden Federline, 14—when they were just toddlers.
"I had my babies very young," the 39-year-old singer began her Instagram caption on Wednesday, May 26, "at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the the most toys … I really am a baby mamma!!!!"
Along with her message, Britney shared a throwback paparazzi photo of herself with her little ones as they enjoyed a pool day. Her sweet family portrait comes two months after she posted a rare image of her teen sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
"It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now!!!!" she gushed back in March. "I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!"
The proud mom continued, "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!"
At the time, the Grammy winner explained that she's been keeping her kids out of the public eye because "they're at the age where they want to express their own identities."
However, she said they gave her the stamp of approval to post photos of their outdoor hangout.
"They're finally letting me post it !!! Now I don't feel left out anymore and I'm gonna go celebrate," she expressed. "Oh s--t I guess cool moms don't do that ... Ok I'll just read a book instead!!!!"
Earlier this month, the "Circus" singer addressed the documentaries that have shined a spotlight on her private life and conservatorship, including the "Framing Britney Spears" episode by The New York Times Presents.
"So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I'm deeply flattered!!!!" she wrote on May 1. "These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing?????"
She continued, "Damn … I don't know y'all but I'm thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative."
"I mean … isn't this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE????" she asked, adding, "Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN."
Britney explained that she's instead only focused on positive aspects of her life, , sharing that she was excited to travel and would love to build a koi pond in her backyard.
It appears she has a lot to look forward to next month as well. On June 23, the star will get "address the court directly" regarding her conservatorship.