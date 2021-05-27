Kim Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She Hooked Up With Travis Barker

Watch : Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian "The Love of My Life"

There's only one Kardashian for Travis Barker.

Kim Kardashian is addressing the recent rumors that she has a romantic history with Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend. During an Instagram Q&A with fans on Wednesday, May 26, a follower directly asked the SKIMS founder, "Did you hook up with Travis Barker?"

Kim left no room for doubt, writing, "NO! False narrative!" She explained, "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

The Kardashian and Barker families live nearby each other in Calabasas, Calif., which was a plus early on in Kourtney's relationship with the Blink-182 musician.

As for Kim, she is single and focusing on her kids, following her divorce filing from Kanye West.

Rumors spread when passages from Travis' 2015 memoir resurfaced in recent days. He wrote at the time that Kim was "f--king hot," admitting, "I kept on secretly checking out Kim," per Us Weekly.

The gossip was further fueled by alleged screenshots that Alabama Barker (the 15-year-old daughter of Travis and his ex Shanna Moakler) posted on her Instagram Story. Alabama shared a screenshot of an alleged message from her mom, in which Shanna claimed that she "divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim. Now he's in love with her sister."