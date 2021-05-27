Ariana GrandeFriendsKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

An Ode to Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends

In honor of the Friends reunion on HBO Max, take a closer look at Jennifer Aniston's many hairstyles on the beloved sitcom.

By Alyssa Ray 27 May, 2021 4:00 PM
The most iconic 'do on television.

We're, of course, talking about Jennifer Aniston's signature "Rachel" hairstyle on Friends. In fact, the haircut became so wildly popular that the hairdo practically became a character in its own right. So, with the Friends reunion debuting on HBO Max today, May 27, we felt it was only right to take a closer look at "The Rachel" and Jennifer's other notable hair moments on the popular sitcom.

For starters, did you know that Jennifer, who played Rachel Green, didn't necessarily love the famous haircut? Back in 2014, The Morning Show star told ABC News that the cut was "one of the hardest hairstyles to maintain."

She explained, "Me and the blow dryer and the hairbrush weren't meant for each other. It really was a 'hairdo.'"

Regardless, Jennifer is still a huge fan of hairstylist Chris McMillan, who invented the hairdo. "When Chris would style it my hair would be great, it would look gorgeous," she further shared at the time. "But then when I was left to my own devices, it wouldn't look the same!"

The Friends Cast Through the Years

In 2019, the TV and film actress paid tribute to Chris on his birthday. Next to a throwback pic from the Friends set, Jennifer wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday, Chrissy. We've come a long way, baby." Jennifer will be there for you, that's for sure!

Despite the cut's devoted following, Jennifer was able to seamlessly transition to new looks from season to season. Case in point: Jennifer rocked a bold bob in season seven of the NBC show.

NBCU Photo Bank

So, in honor of the Friends reunion, we invite you to take a closer look at Jennifer's many hairstyles on the show below!

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 1

Before the infamous cut that inspired a million salon visits, Aniston rocked shorter beachy waves when the sitcom premiered in 1994. And yes, many a banana clip were used during Friends' freshman outing.

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 2

Here it is: The Rachel. 

One of the most iconic hairstyles in pop culture and celebrity history, the star's longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan went for choppy layers and chunky highlights in the look many women demanded their own stylists try and recreate in 1995.

"Her initial reaction was great, she loved it then," McMillan told The Telegraph of the 'do that made its debut at the end of season one. "It was a really fun cut and different to anything else around at the time."

But Aniston herself has a long history of hating on the cut, even telling Allure, "How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen."

Andrew Eccles/NBCU Photo Bank
Season 3

Rachel continued to rock The Rachel the following season, which probably wasn't fun for Aniston off-screen, as she called her hairstyle "high maintenance" in an interview with Marie Claire

"I'd curse Chris every time I had to blow-dry," she explained. "It took three brushes—it was like doing surgery!"

And clearly, the star was ready for a break—a permanent one—with the look.

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 4

New year, new 'do. 

Rachel went for a shiny, sleek and straight look for her transition away from the layered style.

.Delvalle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Season 5

Similar to the prior season's look, but a little longer and—dare we say—even shinier? 

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 6

Aniston's role in 2001's Rockstar was the reason for Rachel's particularly lengthy and luscious locks this season. 

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 7

Her experience with extensions led to Rachel's bob, Aniston revealed to InStyle

"The real reason I cut my hair? My real hair was getting thinned out again from all the extensions," she explained of the chin-skimming chop. "It was starting to look fake."

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 8

Growing out her hair, Aniston added chunkier blonde highlights and face-framing layers for Rachel's foray into motherhood. 

Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank
Season 9

For most of this season, Rachel rocked slightly darker locks that she often wore wavier and more tousled than usual. 

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 10

Classic Aniston, Rachel's journey ended with her signature length, color and cut, but with a little twist: side-swept bangs. 

Friends: The Reunion is streaming now on HBO Max.

