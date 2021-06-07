Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenCeleb CouplesKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

The Bachelorette Rewind: See What Ashley Hebert's Season Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Before Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette kicks off, see what ABC's reality show looked like a decade ago with Ashley Hebert and her potential suitors.

The seasons may change, but the question remains the same: Will you accept this rose?

Ten years ago, Ashley Hebert appeared on the seventh season of The Bachelorette and searched for her happily ever after.

Millions of viewers watched the then-dental student fall in love with J.P. Rosenbaum and accept his proposal in a summer finale straight out of a fairytale.

While the couple would go their separate ways in October 2020 after eight years of marriage, the pair remains on good terms and focused on co-parenting their two kids Fordham, 6, and Essex, 4. And yes, fans, in the wake of their amicable split, J.P. is single and on the market.

Fans will also never forget their televised wedding that reminded everyone that this unpredictable show can create some pretty amazing relationships. 

"I'm grateful because I fell in love and had two beautiful, smart, sweet and loving children as a result of appearing on this show," J.P. exclusively told E! News. "To say that it changed my life is the understatement of the century!"

photos
On June 7, Katie Thurston will take center stage as a new season of The Bachelorette kicks off on ABC. But before Matt James' ex meets 30 eligible men and starts her own search for the perfect partner, E! News decided to look back on what the show looked like 10 years ago. 

From the lavish dates to the beloved contestants—we see you Ben Flajnik—take a trip down memory lane in our gallery below.

Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Cheers to Love

In the summer of 2011, millions of viewers watched Ashley Hebert begin her search for love. Little did fans know that she would be engaged by the end of the season. 

Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Boys' Club

"My favorite memory in the mansion would have been the moments off camera," Ben Flajnik shared with E! News. "Cooking big meals for the whole group of guys and really breaking bread. We had a few good cooks amongst the guys and Constantine [Tzortzis], Mickey [McLean] and myself did a lot of the cooking." 

Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
First Impressions

From the very beginning, Ashley had a positive impression on J.P. Rosenbaum, a contestant who was introduced to fans as a construction worker from Roslyn, New York.  

Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Say Cheese

Yes, the limo entrances were cheesy in 2011 too. For one contestant, he pulled out a full-on camera to snap a selfie. Sir, there are iPhones for that now. 

Isaac Brekken/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Crazy Dates

Never change, producers. Early on in the season, Ashley and a contestant named William Holman headed off to Las Vegas in a private jet for a unique date. Ashley put her handsome date to the ultimate test to commitment by sending him through a series of wedding preparations at a chapel.

Dave Hagerman/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Bros for Life

While group dates were fun, J.P. recalls bonding with the guys inside the Bachelor Mansion. "We had virtually no drama while living in the mansion and, for the most part, all became friends relatively quickly," he told E! News. "Living in that mansion without contact to the outside world forced us to connect with one another. It forced everyone to get to know each other without any outside influence or preconceived notions. It was a unique dynamic." 

Kenny Ting/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Adventure Awaits

During one episode, Ashley and Ben enjoyed a date at a national park. While the moment was special for Ben, it was another outing he will never forget. "The one-on-one I had with Ashley in Chang Mai, Thailand was incredible, especially the dinner portion," he shared with E! News. "Dancers, flower designs, ancient temples...it was next level. It would have been difficult for me to recreate that." 

Guy D'Alema/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Meet the Parents

During hometown dates, Constantine, a restaurant owner, introduced Ashley to his big, Greek family. He ultimately withdrew in week nine of the show. 

Ron Koeberer/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Wine Country

Perhaps, this hometown trip was a little better. Ben, known to fans as the winemaker from Sonoma, Calif., escorted Ashley to his family home to meet his sister and mother. 

Ken White/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Sparks Fly

Pennsylvania was the backdrop for Ashley's hometown date with contestant Ames Brown. Between the picnic and horse and carriage ride, fans were convinced these two could go all the way. He was ultimately eliminated in week eight. 

Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Game On

A hometown date at a Long Island roller skating rink? Spoiler alert, but no wonder Ashley fell in love with J.P. 

Matt Klitscher/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Finishing Strong

Although Ben would not receive Ashley's final rose, the Frequent Flyers writer and winemaker is thankful for the experience. "You know, I'm grateful for the timing because it was easy to fade away and out of fame," Ben explained to E! News. "I do also believe more people were there to potentially meet someone and/or create a new experience for themselves rather than hawk products on Instagram."  

Matt Klitscher/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Perfect Ending

J.P. will likely never forget his trip to Fiji where he proposed to Ashley. As he explained to E! News, "I'm pretty sure that I'll never be able to pull off another trip to Fiji that will live up to the time I spent there. Traveling to Fiji, being whisked away daily via helicopter and/or seaplane, and living on remote islands without any access to life back home...I can pretty much guarantee all of that will never happen again."

 

Matt Klitscher/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Not-So-Dramatic Conclusion

Host Chris Harrison was on-hand to congratulate the couple on their engagement. A successful season? Absolutely, especially when love is in the air. 

The Bachelorette airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

—Additional Reporting by Beth Sobol

