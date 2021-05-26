Emma Stone Is Royally Charmed By Kate Middleton and Prince William During Cruella Meeting

This Disney star just met a real-life prince!
From La La Land to London, Emma Stone gets around. While promoting her latest film, Cruella, she dropped in for a Zoom chat with Kate Middleton and Prince William, which was fitting given that the Disney spinoff takes place in 1970s London.
Stone joined her co-star, Emma Thompson, to catch up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Monday, May 24. Two days later, the royal couple hosted a screening of Cruella for NHS medical staffers and frontline workers, during a drive-in movie night held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.
During the video call, the Hollywood stars reminisced on their memories from filming the movie in London. Stone shared, "We were in front of Buckingham Palace at one point. I was riding a motorcycle around the mall."
William joked, "We should have had you stopped, Emma. It's very dangerous."
The Maniac actress went on, "I know, I really got away with it," while wearing a "crazy outfit" to look like the canine-loving villain. "It was insane."
Thompson, who plays The Baroness, recalled another day when they were supposed to be filming in the city's Covent Garden area, but there was a demonstration of protesters in London.
"Our car couldn't get to where we were shooting," the Nanny McPhee alum recounted. "I said, ‘We've got to get out. We've got to go by tube.'"
So, Thompson got on to London's subway system while wearing a gigantic wig and over-the-top makeup. As she put it, her "huge eyelashes" meant that "I looked like a llama."
She continued, "I swear to God, I thought, ‘It's going to be fine. It's only Sunday morning, 9 o'clock Sunday morning, there won't be anyone.' It was rammed."
But she was able to go unnoticed by her fans, laughing, "No one took the slightest bit of notice. They all clearly thought I was a drag act on the way home."
Thompson's quick thinking allowed her to get to set in time, but Stone shared that she didn't make it because she chose to stay in the private car. "I was like completely loaded into the card and was like, ‘I'm not going on the tube. Emma's going on the tube. I'm not doing it. I'm sitting here for an hour,'" she told the royals.
Kate and William then revealed their own funny story. The prince explained that he was recently "propositioned" by a 96-year-old lady who wanted to kiss him, but William had to decline due to "inappropriate social distancing."
As William joked, "She said, ‘I'll have you afterwards then.' She was a right character."
Kate quipped, "Is this what happens when I'm not around?"
"She saw her way in," her husband acknowledged.
For the Scotland trip, the Duke and Duchess arrived in a 1966 2A Land Rover, which belonged to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, Ellie Orton, said in a statement that watching Cruella would be "a huge boost and thank you to those staff who have done everything they can to keep us safe and well over the last year." Orton continued, "We're delighted be part of this once in a lifetime memory for some of the amazing NHS staff in Scotland - it is because of their efforts that we are even in a position to enjoy events like this one."
Cruella will be available to watch on Disney+ and in theaters on Friday, May 28.