Emma Stone Is Royally Charmed By Kate Middleton and Prince William During Cruella Meeting

Watch : Kate Middleton & Prince William Chat Up "Cruella" Star Emma Stone

This Disney star just met a real-life prince!

From La La Land to London, Emma Stone gets around. While promoting her latest film, Cruella, she dropped in for a Zoom chat with Kate Middleton and Prince William, which was fitting given that the Disney spinoff takes place in 1970s London.

Stone joined her co-star, Emma Thompson, to catch up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Monday, May 24. Two days later, the royal couple hosted a screening of Cruella for NHS medical staffers and frontline workers, during a drive-in movie night held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.

During the video call, the Hollywood stars reminisced on their memories from filming the movie in London. Stone shared, "We were in front of Buckingham Palace at one point. I was riding a motorcycle around the mall."

William joked, "We should have had you stopped, Emma. It's very dangerous."