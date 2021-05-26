Everything You Need for Your Next Disney Trip

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're planning a trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World to experience some magical family time or solely to satisfy your Dole Whip or churro cravings (guilty!), you're going to need some Mickey-approved looks.
From chic accessories and conversation-starting tees to help you bond with people in line to Mickey-shaped fans, we've rounded up everything you need to make the most out of your trip to the happiest place on Earth.
Scroll below to shop our favorite Disney apparel and accessories!
I Got Vaccinated Disney Stitch Shirt by JoyApparelUSA
"I got vaccinated but still want some of you to stay away from me" is a mood! This shirt is perfect for your first day back at the park or to wear to the grocery store.
Toy Story-Inspired Alien Mouse Handmade Ears by EarsbyEmz
Ok how cute are these mouse ears featuring the alien toys aka "the little green men" from Toy Story. Sure you can buy ears in the park, but you can't get ones quite as adorable and unique as these.
Delightful Donald Duck Studs
Rep everyone's favorite duck while elevating your Disney fit! If you're a Disney fan and jewelry fanatic, make sure to check out BaubleBar's incredibly chic Disney collection.
I Wear the Ears and I Buy the Beers Matching Disney Couples Unisex Shirts by CouturestylezMia
We love these hilarious matching shirts that are sure to get your significant other in the mood for a fun day at Disney.
Mickey Mouse Red Fashion Backpack
If you're going to Disney, you're probably going from opening to closing, which means you'll need a chic backpack to carry all your essentials. This faux leather backpack offers exterior and interior pockets, in addition to padded adjustable shoulder straps.
Happy Socks Disney Behind The Seams Sock
Add some Disney swag to your outfit with these colorful Mickey and Minnie socks!
Disneyland Logo Spirit Jersey for Adults – Yellow
When in doubt wear a spirit jersey for your next Disney adventure! You'll not only stand out in a good way with this yellow hue, but the material is so comfy!
Amazon Essentials Disney Star Wars Marvel Frozen Washable Face Masks
Masks are still required at all the parks whether you're vaccinated or not, so why not rep your favorite characters in a way that keeps everyone safe!
Mickey Mouse Icon Americana Pullover Sweatshirt for Women
Gear up for a summer full of park visits and 4th of July celebrations with this sweatshirt adorned in Mickey silhouettes and stars.
Rainbow Mouse Ears Minnie Bow Cup by LolascreationsDesigns
Bring this adorable reusable cup with you to the parks, so you can save plastic and take Insta-worthy drink selfies! Plus, it will help you keep the Disney magic alive on a daily basis.
Make Your Own Straw Topper by DaintyDaydreamsStore
Now that you have a new Disney cup, you'll need an equally chic straw topper! The last time we were at Disneyland, we saw so many people dressing up their beverages with these Mickey-shaped straw toppers and it looked so cute.
Baby Yoda Shirt by AsapapparelGifts
Anything with Baby Yoda is an instant "add to cart" for us! We love the simple yet out of this galaxy design on this customizable shirt.
Kbinter Cute Personal Mini Fan
Disney enthusiasts know that summer visits mean long days in the sun waiting to get on rides. This portable Mickey-shaped fan will fit in your purse and help you cool down when you need it most.
Women's Disney's Mickey Mouse Retro Denim Baseball Cap
Speaking of sunny Disney days, you'll also need a chic hat to protect your face from harmful rays. We love the retro design on this hat!
Disney Snacks Shirt by TumbleTEESandBeyond
"Count the memories, not the calories," need we say more? We are obsessed with this shirt, featuring one of our favorite treats: Mickey waffles!
iWALK Small Portable Charger
This lipstick-sized phone charger is a must for your next trip! It's big enough to fully charge your iPhone 8 1.5 times or charge your iPhone X 1 time, so you can still have enough battery to document your Disney adventures on social media.